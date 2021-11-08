Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace judge the Honorable Mick Hodges. The interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on November 19, a Friday at the " target="_blank">Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley. Two of the candidates are from Burley: Paul Ross and Jeremy Pittard. Brock Bischoff is from Heyburn, while Jacob Twiggs is from Jerome. Michael Keim comes from Meridian and Adam Strong is from Idaho City. Each candidate will be interviewed for 45 minutes in alphabetical order. The Magistrate Commission will deliberate privately at the end of the interviews. Members of the public wanting to attend the interviews are welcome to as long as COVID-19 rules are followed inside the courtroom. An order issued in September by the Idaho Supreme Court requires people to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose, and that people maintain six feet from one another if they are not members of the same household.

