Many people who tell us we need to follow and live by the plans of our founding fathers make exceptions. Take the idea of public lands. The idea of a federal government owning and permanently holding what is called public land was anathema during the first century after independence. Yet, when Utah Senator Mike Lee suggested disposing of a small fraction of federal holdings, special interests waged an intense lobbying effort and defeated his idea.

Are We Selfish or Looking Out for Our Interests?

A guest on my radio show suggested that the defeat could be chalked up to selfish interests, but people rarely vote for their neighborhood's interests.

Is there a solution that could work for some of the competing interests, including those who are looking to lower the cost of housing? John Stossel explored the question last week in a YouTube post. You can see it below, or click here.

You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy!

Speaking of housing costs, there’s another concern, and it’s not drawing the same public or political discussion. Large investment firms are buying up neighborhoods, and in some places holding more than a quarter of the available homes. Keeping some off the market inflates prices and turns us into a nation of renters. Details can be seen by clicking here. Since the accumulation of wealth is often tied to homeownership, it’s creating a massive poor underclass.

I suspect politicians aren’t talking about a pending crisis because they’re seeing campaign contributions from the housing cabal, and some may be invested in the scheme. Never underestimate the ability of elected politicians to double-talk!

