BLM Transfers Waste Station Land to Lincoln County

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Lincoln County recently received just under 14 acres of public land for the benefit of a waste transfer station north of Shoshone.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Monday the transfer of 13.78 acres of land the Lincoln County solid waste transfer station is on, which is about a mile north of Shoshone, west of State Highway 75. BLM said the action will transfer the permanent ownership of the land the waste station is built on.

“This conveyance makes a lot of sense both economically and environmentally, and the BLM is pleased that we can move forward with this action,” said Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney in a prepared statement. “It’s a good solution for both Lincoln County and the BLM, as the county can reliably operate the transfer station well into the future.”