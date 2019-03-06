Meet the New Forest Supervisor for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is a new supervisor in town at the Sawtooth National Forest office in Jerome and the public will get a chance to meet him today. The Sawtooth National Forest will host an open house this afternoon to provide the public a chance to meet Forest Supervisor DeMaagd starting at 2 p.m until 5 p.m. located at 370 American Avenue, Jerome, ID .

DeMaagd started his new position on January 21, and comes from the Pacific Northwest Region where he served as Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Mt. Hood National Forest in Oregon. He has a long history with the Forest Service in minerals and geology management.

“I am excited for this new challenge in working at the Sawtooth National Forest,” said DeMaagd in a prepared statement. “The Sawtooth is a wonderful Forest that provides a wide range of services to the public, and I am looking forward to continuing that work with the upmost commitment to public service and appropriate natural resource management.”

DeMaagd started as a part-time employee with the Forest Service in 1993 in northern California.