Quarter-Sized Flakes Fall Overnight In Twin Falls; More Coming

Friday morning (February 19), I gently woke my wife just after 8:00 A.M. because I new she wouldn't want to miss the silver dollar-sized snow flakes that were blanketing our backyard. While the snowfall ended a short time later, those in the Magic Valley wanting more will get your wish according to current forecasts.

My wife LOVES watching the snow fall; she always has. She gets a similar ecstatic expression on her face when she enters the gates of Disneyland. I say we all meet Saturday at the banks behind the Twin Falls City Pool for a community snowball fight.

Saturday and Sunday might be the first days of this winter so far where conditions are going to be perfect to take the little ones sledding. The snow from the last storm has frozen over providing a slick sledding surface, and the addition overnight Thursday should compliment area hills very nicely.

A winter storm warning was in effect for areas of southern Idaho Thursday evening, which did end up dropping a few inches of snow throughout the region. A break is expected Friday afternoon, before more is forecasted to begin late night into Saturday.

The forecast for Twin Falls is currently calling for temperatures to dip down into the upper-20s tonight with a high probability for snow overnight. Saturday and Sunday look breezy, with a decreased chance of snow for areas such as Twin Falls, but Tuesday and Wednesday are a different story, according to weather.com.

Another cold front passes through the region early next week. There is currently a 30 to 40 percent chance for snow on February 23 and 24.

Beautiful Hoarfrost In Twin Falls