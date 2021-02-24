Rally Planned in Support of Removing Snake River Dams

I don’t know many people in Southern Idaho supporting removal of the dams on the lower Snake River. It’s not to say they don’t exist. After all, we’ve got colleges and universities and these places have more liberals than fruitcakes have nuts. I believe it’s an appropriate analogy.

On Thursday, February 25th, there is a “virtual” rally in support of removing the dams, which is supported by our local United States Representative Mike Simpson.

Environmentalists insist removal of the dams will spur Chinook population growth.

I received an emailed invitation. The rally will take place via zoom. You can tune in by clicking this link. You’ll at least get an opportunity to hear arguments from the opposition. It’s scheduled to begin at 5:00 P.M., Pacific Time. The release explains the event is hosted by the Center for Biological Diversity. There will be music and some members of the Nez Perce Nation are among the speakers.

A coalition of environmental groups are using the rally as a means of lobbying other U.S. Representatives across the Northwest. The dams generate cheap electricity and have boosted the economy of the region. Cheap power even attracts foreign investment.

Let me say these people are also well organized. By the looks of things, better organized than those in favor of keeping the dams. The Center for Biological Diversity represents 1.7 million members! The organization is even allied with some religious faiths and some sportsmen and women. The following quote from the news release may sum up the support of the Nez Perce: “We believe the Creator provided the Mother Earth for all to live and thrive and all species have an inherent right to continue on this planet.”