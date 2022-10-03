The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

Get our free mobile app

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.

This may be a dam too far, even for the tree-hugging Governor of Washington State, Jay Inslee, and his fellow Democrat and U.S. Senator Patty Murray. They support removal because their donors demand it, but they also recognize immediate removal would cause an economic shock. First, power bills would skyrocket. Even liberals need to light and heat their homes.

Businesses would be impacted not only in Washington, but also in places such as Idaho. The Port of Lewiston could become a relic, but many of the people who depend on it for shipping do business in multiple states. They can fund the campaigns of opponents in a great many places. Throttling the port would also raise the cost of food shipments. Have you been shopping lately?

If the granola gobblers on the left are willing to concede the merits of nuclear power, then maybe we can proceed on one count. Though, two challenges exist here. Getting nuclear online is 20 years away, and that's not factoring in legal challenges to the industry from the green gang. Second, we still haven't provided a cheaper alternative for shipping potatoes and beets. Not that liberals have given any thought to the challenges. Other than the politicians who wet index fingers and gauge which way the wind is blowing.