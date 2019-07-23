RECALL: Popular Brand Of Tomato Sauce Might Contain Plastic

A popular tomato sauce sold nationally is being recalled by its producer out of fear some cans could contain foreign matter.

Mizkan America Inc., makers of RAGU tomato sauces, has announced the voluntary recall of select 45 and 66 ounce cans of its Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, Old World Style Traditional and Old World Style Meat varieties. The recall announcement was added to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website on July 19, 2019.

FDA

"Potential contamination with plastic fragments" was the official recall explanation given on the site. No sicknesses or injuries have been reported by consumers at the present time. The cap code on the yellow top can be checked to determine whether or not you have purchased this product. The cap code, as well as the best used by date included in the recall, is JUN0520YU2.

For more information regarding this recall, call 800-328-7248.