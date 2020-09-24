Reel In Dinner From $19 Million Home 60 Miles From Twin Falls

A property for sale located roughly 60 miles from Twin Falls not only includes over 1,200 acres of pristine back country, but also allows for its owners to fish for fresh trout from their back porch.

If you've ever seen the movie "A River Runs Through It," this ranch located in nearby Picabo has me longing for a similar lifestyle depicted in the film, one that encompasses big sky simplicity, and includes the luxuries of a flowing creek, fresh caught fish and the sound of a rocking chair swaying on a wooden deck. This property is indeed like something straight out of a movie.

While most of us don't have the kind of money it would take to acquire such a property as "The Renegade Ranch," we all have imaginations and the ability to admire something beautiful. This property located on Priest Road in the Sun Valley area is for sale for $19 million, according to Zillow. Both the Sun Valley Board of Realtors and Trent Jones of Hall & Hall Partners LLP are listed as real estate contacts for interested parties.

Zillow

Zillow

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,160 square foot property sits on more than 1,200 deeded acres that includes a fresh water creek flowing through. A small fishing cabin can also be found on the property. The custom fireplace on the ground floor is something to marvel at as well.

Zillow

To view the complete gallery of more than 60 photographs, click here.