2020 has been a year of changes for most people, but not all the changes were due to the pandemic. Some changes have been long overdue including a more comprehensive distracted driving law in Idaho. Early this year we speculated that a hands-free driving law would be coming soon to the state and Boise implemented their own law in February against cell phone use while driving. A similar law was finally passed for the entire state in late June. The changes went into effect on July 1st of this year but the state has graciously given residents a six month grace period to put down their phones, learn the law, and drive without distractions. That six month time-frame is almost over and officers will begin enforcement on January 1st, 2021.

As the new year begins, citations will be given to drivers caught using their phones while driving. From our previous post:

Penalties for not obeying the new ordinance include $75 for the first offense, $150 for a second offense within 3 years, and $300 for three or more offenses within 3 years and possible license suspension.

Details of the new law state that no electronic devices can be held while driving. Phones may be used in hands-free mode only and not used for messaging, apps, or internet use if touch is required. The law applies to all vehicles when in public lanes of travel, including when stopped at a red light. The full details of the law can be found in our post from June.