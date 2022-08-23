This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers

You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.

Apparently, those were high clearance vehicles. I got stuck. I tried rocking the car as if in a snowbank. It made matters worse and my front tires sank practically up to the axle.

As it was a cool day for late summer, I rolled down my windows and thought I could wait for several hours to flag a Good Samaritan. Within five minutes, I had four people trying to help me place mats beneath my tires. A few minutes later, a pickup truck stopped and, through the use of a chain, quickly pulled me out of the quagmire. The driver explained the gravel area had become a dumping ground for local road construction. The morass gets deeper and deeper and now swallows a lot more traffic.

The only drawback was the drive home. Pebbles stuck between the tire treads kept popping loose. I heard, ping, ping, and ping all the way to the Idaho state line.