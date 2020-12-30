CITATION: Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Jan 1 No Hands Law

We all know that texting and driving in Idaho will get you a ticket. An ordinance passed earlier this year will make any phone conversation you have in your automobile where your hands are used in the act, worthy of a citation.

On July 1 of 2020, a state ordinance went into effect targeting drivers not operating in a hands-free manner behind the wheel. For the past five months, warnings have been widely given by law enforcement as a way to prepare us for the changes coming at the end of December. Idaho ordinance 49-1401A is meant to protect drivers from distractions on the roadway.

Beginning January 1, 2021, there will be no more warnings given by Idaho police. If you are using your hands for anything other than steering your automobile while driving, you can be issued a citation. First time offences can equal a $75 fine. If you're caught a second time, you can be fined up to $150, and a third citation will carry with it a $300 charge.

A December 29 post to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Facebook page detailed the change coming on Friday. In 2018, more than 400,000 motorists were involved in accidents caused by distracted driving, which resulted in close to 3,000 deaths, according to details shared by the cdc.gov.

Twin Falls police also acknowledged in the recent post that they pull people over frequently for doing things like operating GPS, as well as distractions caused by music and texting. They are asking that drivers focus solely on operating their vehicles safe from any distractions in 2021.