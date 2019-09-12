Rep. Zito to Run for Senator Bert Brackett’s Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Representative Christy Zito announced this morning she will seek the senate seat of Bert Brackett after he announced plans to retire from the position. Sen. Brackett announced earlier this week he would not seek reelection to the District 23 seat.

Rep. Zito said in a statement she would bring a needed conservative perspective to the senate.

"As much as I love my colleagues in the House, I believe that I can bring a much needed conservative perspective to the Idaho Senate," Zito said. "Too often we see good, conservative legislation die or get ignored in the Senate, and I hope to change this."

Zito was elected in 2016 to the Idaho House of Representative and claims to be an outspoken leader for conservative causes including gun rights and health freedom.

Rep. Zito serves on the Agricultural Affairs, Judiciary, Rules and Administration, and State Affairs committees. According to her Idaho House of Representatives biography, Rep. Zito was born in Utah and raised on a farm and ranch. She graduated from Bridgerland Vocational Center in farm and ranch management. Sen. Brackett serves as chair of the Transportation Committee and the vice-chair of the Resources and Environment Committee.