Report Says Coronavirus Has Hit At Least 16 Idaho Nursing Homes

The Coronavirus continues to hit senior care facilities hard, not just in Idaho, but across the United States as well. A new report claims that the virus has spread to at least 16 assisted facilities in the Gem State, as the virus' peak continues to elude the state.

With the state stay-at-home order set to expire on April 30, there are reports now that residents of senior care homes throughout the state are continuing to test positive for the virus, and that that number of facilities statewide could be as many as 16, according to details shared by localnews8.com.

According to the latest data shared by localnews8, there have been roughly 150 reported cases at such homes, resulting in 26 fatalities statewide. The total number of confirmed cases in Idaho stands at approximately 1,917, according to the latest numbers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has reported close to 60 deaths due to the virus since February, 2020, with 20 new (or suspected) cases reported April 27.

My father lives in an independent senior facility here in Twin Falls. The workers there have done a great job keeping the residents as safe as possible by restricting visits, sending staff to purchase groceries and conducting routine wellness checks by the on-site physicians.

The CDC still encourages everyone to practice social-distancing, repeatedly wash hands with soap and water, guard others from coughing or sneezing and watch for early symptoms that include a slight fever and cough.