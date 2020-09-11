Residential Development Project Underway In Downtown Twin

Demolition has started on what was previously known as Whites Mortuary in Downtown Twin Falls so that more housing can be put in place. "Park Place" will be a residential development overlooking Twin Falls City Park.

According to a press release, demolition started September 10th on the complex to make way for "Park Place" which will be a single family residential development. According to the press release from Westerra Real Estate, the construction is being done by Summit Construction and Westerra Real Estate Group will be marketing the homes.

The location is pretty perfect if you ask me. There may be a struggle with some parking but it is right next to the Twin Falls City Park and close to the Twin Falls Public Library so kids will have plenty to do in the area. Plus, it isn't like housing is easy in Twin Falls. There are not a lot of rentals available for families, even less if they have pets. There is no indication yet whether or not they will be pet friendly.

Vertical construction will begin later this month. There is no estimated completion time yet, with potential bad weather in the next few months and demo still underway we will keep our eyes out to see when the construction will be closer to completion.

This is exciting news for those single families looking for homes to rent.