What I chew on has changed. I wouldn’t say I used to eat a lot of junk, other than occasionally some potato chips. Or pizza, and while pizza can be very good, I would sometimes eat too much. Today, I have half a dozen servings of fruit, and if I’m still hungry, a garden salad late in the day.

Sticker Shock Continues

There was a time when I used to grill sausage or use it as a base when making sauces, which I haven’t done in a couple of years. One brand I used to buy was of a Portuguese variety. I went shopping this week and noticed it was on sale, but what caught my attention was the regular price. I was stunned. It was only a few years ago that I was paying under four bucks for the same product. No wonder people think the economy is bad, despite what people in government say about growth. The economy isn’t about some distant statistics; it’s about your style of living!

Politicians Don't Care?

This week, I also learned my rent is climbing by another 100 dollars per month. It will be almost double what I was paying in 2016. I’ve noticed politicians in both parties like to say we need to address these issues, but I don’t see much action outside some socialist promises in some big cities. I’m not looking for socialism in Idaho, but I voted for people who I thought would come up with some ideas to reduce our daily burdens. Instead, they suggested we have our kids read the King James Version of the Bible in school. They may end up well versed in lo and thou, but they’ll be plodding in holey shoes while getting a holy lesson.

Either the people we elect are deaf to our cries, or don’t care, or can’t admit they have no answers.