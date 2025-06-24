Eastland Drive is ahead of schedule. Construction is expected to be complete before winter on the stretch between Addison Avenue and Filer Avenue. The work on Kimberly Road is on schedule and serves as a precursor to additional work planned for next summer. That project is also being managed by the City of Twin Falls. The next project on Kimberly Road will be an Idaho Transportation Department resurfacing of the street. That one is scheduled for next summer and will be brief in comparison.

A Sigh of Relief for Drivers

Mark Thomson, Superintendent of Streets in the city, says the next big project for his department will be chip seal in some neighborhoods on the northwest side. That’s coming up in a few weeks, and it won’t be a project that lasts more than a few days. Chip seal costs about one-tenth of what total resurfacing would set you back.

If you haven’t noticed, Madrona Street is now open at Falls Avenue going north.

We’ve had a lot of inconvenience in recent months getting around town, but nobody has told me the work is unnecessary.

Finally, repairs on Blue Lakes Boulevard South have been given the green light. The fix was unexpected, but the city had money in reserve for emergencies.

Rare Congratulations for City Hall

Sometimes, the government does the right thing. We call them out a lot, but rarely offer praise when something works.

As difficult as driving has been in recent months, be grateful you don’t live in the Treasure Valley, where roads are perpetually under construction, and traffic moves consistently 20 miles below the posted speed limit.

