Call it fatigue. The volume of construction in the Magic Valley may be overwhelming for drivers. I was visiting with an Idaho State Trooper, and we were discussing theories on why we may be seeing an increase in deadly driving, as well as an overall rise in accidents and road rage. The latter ended in one death in the Treasure Valley this week. Construction delays, both locally and on the Interstate, are initially an inconvenience, and for some of us, the frustration builds over time.

Construction is Like Death and Taxes

I-84 has become the highway of perpetual construction. Around Twin Falls, where I live, this summer, I’ve been detoured many times, only to come up to another detour. One end of my neighborhood was torn up and closed early in the season. Then the same intersection was torn up again last month. It’s still closed. It can’t help local businesses, and the hundreds who live within a few blocks.

Why is the Work Being Done Twice?

Blue Lakes Boulevard South was closed for repairs, then opened. Now the northbound lanes are closed again. I’m not blaming the government, and the people doing the repairs, but as a driver and a human being, there are days the steam pours out of my ears. Not only do I need to remind myself that people have worse problems around the world, but I’m constantly asking God to bless and forgive other drivers. Then I ask him to forgive me for the fleeting thought that if I had a cannon mounted on the hood…

Cheer up, winter is coming, and it’s going to bring a whole new level of daily driving issues.