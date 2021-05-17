Rexburg Crash Sends Car Into Canal, Rigby Driver Killed

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man was killed when his car was hit from behind and ended up in a canal in Rexburg Monday morning.

Ryan Olson, of Rigby had been driving a newer Toyota Corolla at just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street East and Mood Road in Rexburg when he was rear-ended by a Honda Pilot, according to Idaho State Police. Olson's car ended up in the nearby canal and was killed. The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Jamie Curtis, of Rexburg was taken to Madison Memorial.

ISP said three other vehicles were also involved in the crash after the initial impact. The intersection blocked traffic for more than three hours. The Rexburg Police Department and Madison Fire and EMS also responded to the crash.

