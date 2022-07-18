Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.

The Dubois Buffalo Cave, which is actually called the Civil Defence Caves, are located north of Idaho Falls and near the city of Rexburg. A human torso was found inside the cave more than four decades ago, and in 1991 its arms and legs were reportedly found by Clark County law enforcement. The identity of the man was determined to be a bootlegger by the name of Joseph Henry Loveless.

Get our free mobile app

While it's not exactly clear if the individual responsible for the gruesome murder was ever brought to justice, Loveless' story is perhaps one of Idaho's top legendary tales. In the summer of 2021, the Dubois Lions Club organized a tour of the site where the torso was found. Dubois is a neighboring community 45 miles northwest of Rexburg. The club still has a link to the cave tours on its official website.

A couple of Idaho media outlets publicized the tours last summer. You can contact the lions club, at 208-351-0153 to inquire about tours this summer or to get more information about visiting the site.

You'll want to take this trip sooner than later, as the cave is known to get snowed in during the winter months.

Orpheum Theatre Tour