Maze & Haunted Forest East Of Twin Falls ID Does Anxiety Well

Halloween is less than three weeks away. Operators of scare attractions throughout Idaho are fine-tuning their events to provide the public with maximum fright levels in the days leading up to All Hallows' Eve.

The season of spooks is in full swing in Idaho, and many of you in the Magic Valley will be paying a visit to area Halloween-themed sites for some family fun or controlled panic. There are quite a few places within a short drive from Twin Falls that are known to offer up well-orchestrated scares, but if you are willing and able to travel a little further northeast, you'll arrive at the Rexburg Straw Maze & Haunted Forest.

The Rexburg Straw Maze & Haunted Forest began its seasonal run of providing harmless hysteria to the public on September 13. The site offers a family-friendly corn maze on Fridays and Saturdays during the month until just after the dinner hour, but once that minute hand crosses over into seven o'clock, all clemency goes out the window.

Tickets for the straw maze event are $8 for those age 12 and over, and $6 for kids five to 11. To get into the haunted maze after 7 P.M., ticket prices are $15 for those five and older. Haunted forest admission for age five and older costs $15.

I haven't had the opportunity yet to see what the buzz is all about at this Rexburg site, but judging by some YouTube videos shared by those who have gone, it looks like another Halloween-themed wild ride.

Twin Falls Pandemic Halloween

Twin Falls Underground Tunnels

Orpheum Theatre Tour