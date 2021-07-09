Rita’s Coffeehouse Another Great Downtown Twin Falls Lunch Option

When you think of a coffeehouse you don't really think about breakfast and lunch options. But Rita's Coffeehouse And Eatery is another great option for food and coffee in Downtown Twin Falls.

Where And What is Rita's?

Rita's is located at 260 Shoshone St E where Smokey Bone used to be. The parking is a little rough but there is a drive thru option. Rita's offers a variety of different and specialty coffees, they offer different smoothies and drinks, breakfast and lunch options as well. They have some fantastic healthy options. There is also an option for blended energy drinks and infused sodas.

When are they open

They are open Monday through Friday 5:30 am to 6 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm. So they are open 7 days a week to help you out with a pick me up or some food.

Do they deliver?

Starting on July 12th, according to their Facebook page, they will have delivery available. That is just a few days away so that is nice.

I got a BLT salad from them with some ranch and it was delicious. The bacon wasn't too crispy, you could tell it was fresh and it came with a hard boiled egg which was unexpected but delicious. I highly recommend, if anyone cares about my opinion anyway.

I will have to give some of their coffee and infused drinks a try next. The only thing is the parking is tough but worth the effort.

Get our free mobile app

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America