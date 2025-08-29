Like you, I’m frustrated with all the recent road closures in Twin Falls County. My neighborhood has had its main intersection closed twice this summer. I guess the job didn’t get done right the first time. Toss in another closure on South Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls this summer, and the steam is pouring off my scalp. I have a detour leaving for work, and a detour leaving the office.

But think for a moment about what life would be like if nobody maintained streets and highways.

Drivers between Kimberly and Twin Falls are living with all the frustrations of road work. This time, construction is near the Sugar Factory, and some people have decided to bypass the signs. And it cost them. As of last night, eight drivers had been ticketed by deputies.

Driving through a construction zone creates havoc for people working the site. Also, it may not be good for you if you get stuck. This can happen after sunset because it’s not easy to see any big holes in the road.

I once was driving to a friend’s farm and encountered some road repaving, but the crew didn’t have any signs out. After all, it was a quiet stretch of rural road. I drove in the open lane and heard screams and saw arms flailing. Turns out, the asphalt I was plowing through was still soft. My new Dodge left quite an impression. So, take it from someone who has some experience. Driving through the zone isn’t a good idea.