Roaring Springs Announced Opening Day For 2020 Season

Just a week ago Roaring Springs Waterpark announced that they had been given the OK to prepare to open for the 2020 season. At that point they didn't have a full plan or opening date to make that permission a reality, but they do now. Roaring Springs announced this week that their opening will coincide with the Idaho rebound phases.

Governor Little added waterparks to the list of businesses eligible to open when phase 3 begins. Currently phase 3 will begin on May 30th, barring any setbacks with the coronavirus fight. Roaring Springs announced they will be opening on day one of the new phase. Many residents have been worried about the possibility of coronavirus being passed through the waters of community pools but Roaring Springs ensures their waters are safe. They use Ultraviolet light to cleanse the water and kill any living bacteria or viruses in the water.

This year, Roaring Springs will be different compared to previous years as the new $1.3 million Snake River Run is finished and ready for riders.

Roaring Springs reopening isn't the only exciting news for the area. Wahooz will also be opening this year and they'll be opening earlier than the waterpark. Wahooz will be open, while limiting capacity for social distancing, starting on May 18th as phase 2 begins. This will include mini-golf, bowling, go-karts, batting cages, and bumper boats.