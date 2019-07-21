Roaring Springs Hosts Military Appreciation Night

It is, and has been for years, the Treasure Valley's summer paradise: Roaring Springs.

I've mentioned before and I openly admit it-- I'm the worst type of Boisean. I want the heat to come and once it's here, I'm wishing it was 80 degrees outside still. This weekend was a reminder: summertime is HERE and yes, it's HOT.

In fact, all of this week temperatures are on the rise and you'll reach the breaking point of sprinting to the Lazy River and getting yourself some Dippin' Dots.

As the heat is on the rise, Roaring Springs is, as usual, looking out for our community and will be inviting military folks and families out to the water park for free admission.

On Sunday, July 28th from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., those who are currently serving or have served in the past along with their dependents will be able to enjoy the water park completely free. It's Roaring Springs' way of giving back to those who risk it all to serve us.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, pass along the information and just bring proof of service or your active military ID and the ticket booth will make sure you're in, for free.