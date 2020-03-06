Rude Idaho Customized License Plates That Got Rejected

I have to give props to the Idaho DMV, they do a great job screening customized license plates. Some of them I have no idea what they mean or why they got rejected, others I wonder why they even tried.

PG and PG-13 ones have been selected for the most part:

  • 8UTT2 - Someone likes rear ends
  • ARSON1
  • ASSLT
  • BLEED
  • CALISUX - So many people really hate California
  • CASUX - Like a lot
  • DRTBAG
  • DUMBDOG - what did the dog do to you
  • FASTAF
  • FASTMFR
  • FUELSUX - well it does
  • GNGGNG - these are a group on YouTube
  • GOHOMCA - a lot a lot
  • H8EVRY1 - I mean we have all been there
  • H8PPL - At least they are being inclusive
  • H8UALL - See inclusion
  • HLLYA
  • PAINBUT - This just sounds like a toddler made this
  • POOPROS - definitely a toddler
  • SHUTUP - This is just funny
  • TIREDAF - Everyone relates to this though
  • UDUHO - There is nothing wrong with this
  • URPOOR - yea, so!

WARNING: Going any further will lead you to the RATED R section. Some may find these ones offensive or vulgar

  • 0FKSGVN
  • 0FXGVN
  • 3I0H22A
  • 3JOH22A
  • 3JOH55A
  • 455H0LE
  • 8BA11
  • B00BMAN
  • BEUBS
  • BLINDAF
  • BOOBERY
  • BOOBNCR
  • BYTCH
  • CLYMAX
  • OHELNO
  • SASSYAF
  • SAVGEAF
  • FSTFKR
  • SHTBOX
  • SHTBX
  • SNUSNU
  • SSLOWAF
  • YREKCUF

I feel like these ones can kind of speak for themselves. These are the the mild ones I felt like I could get away with or understood. There were a lot I didn't understand and honestly I don't even want to. You can see the full downloadable list of other plates here.

