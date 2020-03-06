Rude Idaho Customized License Plates That Got Rejected

I have to give props to the Idaho DMV, they do a great job screening customized license plates. Some of them I have no idea what they mean or why they got rejected, others I wonder why they even tried.

PG and PG-13 ones have been selected for the most part:

8UTT2 - Someone likes rear ends

ARSON1

ASSLT

BLEED

CALISUX - So many people really hate California

CASUX - Like a lot

DRTBAG

DUMBDOG - what did the dog do to you

FASTAF

FASTMFR

FUELSUX - well it does

GNGGNG - these are a group on YouTube

GOHOMCA - a lot a lot

H8EVRY1 - I mean we have all been there

H8PPL - At least they are being inclusive

H8UALL - See inclusion

HLLYA

PAINBUT - This just sounds like a toddler made this

POOPROS - definitely a toddler

SHUTUP - This is just funny

TIREDAF - Everyone relates to this though

UDUHO - There is nothing wrong with this

URPOOR - yea, so!

WARNING: Going any further will lead you to the RATED R section. Some may find these ones offensive or vulgar

0FKSGVN

0FXGVN

3I0H22A

3JOH22A

3JOH55A

455H0LE

8BA11

B00BMAN

BEUBS

BLINDAF

BOOBERY

BOOBNCR

BYTCH

CLYMAX

OHELNO

SASSYAF

SAVGEAF

FSTFKR

SHTBOX

SHTBX

SNUSNU

SSLOWAF

YREKCUF

I feel like these ones can kind of speak for themselves. These are the the mild ones I felt like I could get away with or understood. There were a lot I didn't understand and honestly I don't even want to. You can see the full downloadable list of other plates here.