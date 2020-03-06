Rude Idaho Customized License Plates That Got Rejected
I have to give props to the Idaho DMV, they do a great job screening customized license plates. Some of them I have no idea what they mean or why they got rejected, others I wonder why they even tried.
PG and PG-13 ones have been selected for the most part:
- 8UTT2 - Someone likes rear ends
- ARSON1
- ASSLT
- BLEED
- CALISUX - So many people really hate California
- CASUX - Like a lot
- DRTBAG
- DUMBDOG - what did the dog do to you
- FASTAF
- FASTMFR
- FUELSUX - well it does
- GNGGNG - these are a group on YouTube
- GOHOMCA - a lot a lot
- H8EVRY1 - I mean we have all been there
- H8PPL - At least they are being inclusive
- H8UALL - See inclusion
- HLLYA
- PAINBUT - This just sounds like a toddler made this
- POOPROS - definitely a toddler
- SHUTUP - This is just funny
- TIREDAF - Everyone relates to this though
- UDUHO - There is nothing wrong with this
- URPOOR - yea, so!
WARNING: Going any further will lead you to the RATED R section. Some may find these ones offensive or vulgar
- 0FKSGVN
- 0FXGVN
- 3I0H22A
- 3JOH22A
- 3JOH55A
- 455H0LE
- 8BA11
- B00BMAN
- BEUBS
- BLINDAF
- BOOBERY
- BOOBNCR
- BYTCH
- CLYMAX
- OHELNO
- SASSYAF
- SAVGEAF
- FSTFKR
- SHTBOX
- SHTBX
- SNUSNU
- SSLOWAF
- YREKCUF
I feel like these ones can kind of speak for themselves. These are the the mild ones I felt like I could get away with or understood. There were a lot I didn't understand and honestly I don't even want to. You can see the full downloadable list of other plates here.
