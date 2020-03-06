Minors Sent to Hospital in One of Two Crashes North of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two crashes on U.S. 93 just north of the Perrine Bridge slowed traffic Thursday afternoon with one crash sending two minors to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, one crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes when a Jeep Renegade, driven by David Lewis, 22, of Idaho Falls, failed to slow for traffic and hit the back of a Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Megan Irving, 22, of Gooding. The crash blocked part of south and north traffic on the highway for about 5 minutes.

Then at around 6:35 p.m. ISP investigated another two-vehicle crash in the same general area between a pickup and small car. Troopers said Brianna Algarin, 18, of Jerome, was driving a Nissan Sentra and rear ended a Dodge pickup, driven by Eldar Sharaf, 32, of Twin Falls, in the southbound lanes.

The two drivers had their seat belts on, but ISP said two minors in the Sentra were not buckled in and were sent to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.