Fairfield Woman Killed in Rollover North of Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fairfield woman was killed in a single vehicle crash north of Gooding Thursday afternoon.

Lanea Fields had been driving a newer Ford Focus on State Highway 46 at around 5:45 p.m. when she went off the road at a curve and lost control, according to Idaho State Police.

The car went down an embankment, hit a wall and rolled. ISP said Fields, 65, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding Fire Department also responded to the crash.