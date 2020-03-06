Fairfield Woman Killed in Rollover North of Gooding
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fairfield woman was killed in a single vehicle crash north of Gooding Thursday afternoon.
Lanea Fields had been driving a newer Ford Focus on State Highway 46 at around 5:45 p.m. when she went off the road at a curve and lost control, according to Idaho State Police.
The car went down an embankment, hit a wall and rolled. ISP said Fields, 65, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.
The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app