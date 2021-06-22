Rumor Has It Cactus Pete’s In Jackpot Won’t Reopen Buffet
I love a good rumor. First and foremost, this is a rumor and not verified. However, I got it on fairly good sources that this is something that is going to happen. There is a rumor going around that the buffet at Cactus Petes in Jackpot will never reopen.
According to the rumor I heard, the buffet will likely be replaced with a food court type area where people can get multiple foods at multiple restaurants. That isn't a bad thing. I did try to verify this information with those in charge at Cactus Petes and was unable to get a response. I will update this as either rumor or fact as soon as I hear back from them, if that is possible.
So I totally understand a casino deciding that they are not going to reopen a buffet, that is completely their choice as a business for their business model. However, I am really going to miss it if it is true. I really enjoyed their prime rib and seafood buffet. They had some huge crab legs that I really liked. And who doesn't like an all you can eat buffet every once in a while.
If they are replacing it with something else like a food court, it is fun to speculate what could be in there. Maybe In N Out, or Wing Stop, those would be nice. I doubt it but still.
I am happy the pool is open though.