If you think groceries are expensive today, wait a few months! I’ll cite two factors. The drought is number one. We’ve been focused on Idaho for obvious reasons, but it stretches across the West. The weather pattern that brought us an exceptionally dry winter appears to have broken, but a little too late for the snowpack and slow meltdown we usually expect in spring and summer. This morning, I read a story that said reservoirs will provide growers and producers with plentiful water for spring, but summer is a crisis brewing. We could see crops curtailed, and some farms and ranches, already under pressure, could wilt away for good.

Why are farmers and ranchers under pressure? They can’t find workers. Remember the line we mocked that said illegal aliens were doing the work Americans wouldn’t do? Well, recent figures suggest it’s true. Check out this link for more. Of the 182 native born Americans applying for nearly half a million farm jobs, you probably wouldn’t want any of them.

We’ve got a perfect storm in the making

Let me mention a third problem. A lot of the fertilizer used in this country comes from products that exit the Strait of Hormuz, or Russia. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the score.

On a high note, this could be a cure for America’s obesity epidemic

When you consider people are in no mood to make sacrifices, a political crisis is also in the making. We haven’t been asked to step up like this in over 80 years. I’m not sure we’re the same as our predecessors.