I know you may not have time to read this as the black helicopters circle your property, but some people aren’t delusional paranoiacs and will consider evidence that cuts against their confirmation bias. State Representative Douglas Pickett posted a video on his Facebook page explaining cloud seeding. Pickett represents District 27, covering Cassia, Minidoka, and Oneida Counties. He’s a farmer and has experienced more than a few challenges in his life feeding the rest of us. For those who don’t like him, you’ll simply dismiss anything he posts, no matter how factual.

On the other hand, if you have an open mind, you’ll listen to the evidence presented in the video. Which I’ve posted below.

Feeding the Wackoes

I’ve concluded that a lot of people need a good conspiracy theory as much as they need to eat. For them, someone is always around the corner looking to make them more infertile than the land.

Here are a few thoughts. Do you eat? Check. Do you grow crops, or have you tended a garden? Check. Do you have a job that depends on rain, or would be impacted in your work or business if local farms and ranches collapsed? Check.

Any Reasonable People Left in Idaho?

I realize you can score some political points by claiming we’re all going to die because of _____ _____. If we banned rain and food, we could save everyone from the evil United Nations cabal looking to sterilize and kill us. I think a bigger threat to our way of life is nut cases in government pandering to a handful of nut cases among the constituency.

I’ve got a better idea for our current crop of legislators. How about you solve the budget crisis instead?

