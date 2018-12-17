Sapping Joy From An Ugly Christmas Sweater

Yes, Christmas is too commercial. Sometimes it’s too superficial. It often overlooks the reason for the season. Which, as I’ve been told, is joy!

Why, then, are there so many Puritans trying to sap the good cheer from the holiday?

Why, then, are there so many Puritans trying to sap the good cheer from the holiday?

I’m a regular reader of Crisis. A conservative Catholic publication. A writer at Crisis admits to being a “killjoy” but argues we’ve gotten too silly.

He references National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. Would he be O.K. if it was just Plain Sweater Day? I don’t own an ugly sweater. Or at least I didn’t buy one on purpose. Some things in the closet appeared more utilitarian when I made the purchase. Then someone at work or home offered it was garish. I didn’t return what I bought. Instead I saved these clothes for special occasions. One of my co-workers has a great sense of humor about these things but then Nate Bird understands he’s in the entertainment business. He supplies joy.