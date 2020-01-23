SCAM: Don’t Respond To Phony Uber, FedEx Or Amazon Texts

A national text messaging scam is making the rounds involving three of the largest companies in America.

It might be a good idea to pay particularly close attention to your incoming text messages in the coming days. There is a new scam that is being sent through text message where those responsible are claiming to be representatives from FedEx, Amazon and Uber. The incoming bogus messages include a link directing cell phone users to click on it in order to modify account settings, or in the case of FedEx, to set delivery preferences.

Clicking on these links will automatically redirect people to a fraudulent website where personal information is then requested by the scammer. Banking and credit card information has also been solicited on multiple occasions. Representatives from all three companies involved have responded publicly, urging Americans to ignore these criminals.

It's been advised that anyone who receives a text message asking for personal credit card numbers, banking information or social security numbers, should immediately discard the text message. Also be sure to watch for texts mentioning lottery winnings, misspelled website names, messages threatening legal action or the suspension of personal accounts, or any others that look suspicious.

A recent scam has also been targeting southern Idaho cell phone and email users. These scammers have been targeting the public through a bogus $250,000 lottery promotion, and have instructed some to wire money from Twin Falls business locations in order to take part.

For more information on avoiding falling victim to such scams, click here.