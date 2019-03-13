School Funding Election Results for Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote for or against funding proposals from several Magic Valley school districts. School bonds are required to get at least a two-thirds majority vote, or 66.67% in order to pass. Supplemental levies only need a simple majority to pass. Several bonds did not get the required two-thirds vote needed for approval.
Here is the unofficial count of several funding issues:
Cassia Joint School District, General Obligation Bond:
Yes: 53.91%
No: 46.09%
Twin Falls School District, supplemental levy:
Yes: 62.41%
No: 37.59%
Murtaugh School District, bond:
Yes: 77.90%
No: 22.10%
Hansen School District, supplemental levy:
Yes: 72.37%
No: 27.63%
Filer School District, bond:
Yes: 63.42%
No: 36.58%
Jerome Joint School District, supplemental levy:
Yes: 73.36%
No: 26.64%
General obligation bond:
Yes: 54.84%
No: 45:16%
Minidoka Joint School District general obligation bond:
Yes: 61.96%
No: 37.96%
Gooding School District, supplemental levy:
Yes: 73.55%
No: 26.45%