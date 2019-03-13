School Funding Election Results for Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote for or against funding proposals from several Magic Valley school districts. School bonds are required to get at least a two-thirds majority vote, or 66.67% in order to pass. Supplemental levies only need a simple majority to pass. Several bonds did not get the required two-thirds vote needed for approval.

Here is the unofficial count of several funding issues:

Cassia Joint School District, General Obligation Bond:

Yes: 53.91%

No: 46.09%

Twin Falls School District, supplemental levy:

Yes: 62.41%

No: 37.59%

Murtaugh School District, bond:

Yes: 77.90%

No: 22.10%

Hansen School District, supplemental levy:

Yes: 72.37%

No: 27.63%

Filer School District, bond:

Yes: 63.42%

No: 36.58%

Jerome Joint School District, supplemental levy:

Yes: 73.36%

No: 26.64%

General obligation bond:

Yes: 54.84%

No: 45:16%

Minidoka Joint School District general obligation bond:

Yes: 61.96%

No: 37.96%

Gooding School District, supplemental levy:

Yes: 73.55%

No: 26.45%