WHY Idaho’s Cheaper Gas Prices May Not Last Long

The official explanation is a sluggish Chinese economy. Oil demand drops, prices drop, and driving becomes easier for you if you have some money. What could make the price go back up? A wider war in the Middle East.

Over the last couple of weeks, the White House has promised Israel more “defensive” weapons, while at the same time bad-mouthing the country’s war effort. Could it be the new hardware was promised if Israel delayed an attack on Iran until after our Election Day? Or at least convince our old ally to limit the attack until later in November.

Eventually, there’s going to be an attack, and prices will rise commensurate with the level of an Iranian response. Much of the world’s oil still flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

For the time being, the price at the pumps is a good thing for consumers in the United States, but with two weeks to go before the election, it probably won’t have a serious impact on the outcome.

By the way, the last time the two major parties seriously contested a race for the presidency in Idaho was in 1956. The last time a Democrat running for President took Idaho was 1964. There isn’t much in play here, but in neighboring places like Nevada, the welfare recipients in Clark County are up for grabs.

In Idaho, you could even see Republicans make gains at the state and local levels. Turnout by the GOP should be high. My impression is that Republicans have been waiting for this rematch like a boxer who got ripped off by the ringside judges.

