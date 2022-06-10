Another school year has come to an end and it is time to review what schools did right and what they did wrong. There is much to review this summer, such as safety protocols, budget, and how to improve the curriculum. Another thing to look at is what schools did right this year and that includes dealing with hard topics such as how were transgender students treated, how were special education students taken care of, and even how was equality across the schools. It may not seem like it, but not all schools offer the same opportunities to all races, and some states do it better than others.

The Best and Worst States for Racial Equality in Schools

Credit: CDC on Unsplash Credit: CDC on Unsplash loading...

When it comes to schools and equality, many don't find it an issue anymore. Most think that discrimination is a thing of the past but that is false. In recent research, it was discovered that schools that are made up of mostly white students get more funding than a school that is more diverse. This affects the education of the students if they do not have the funding to have the same educational opportunities as other students. Some states are better than others when it comes to equality and the state that is the best at this, according to WalletHub, is Wyoming. The second best state for racial equality in schools is in West Virginia, with New Mexico rounding out the top three. The worst state is Wisconsin, just behind Minnesota and Connecticut to make up the bottom three.

How Are Idaho Schools at Racial Equality?

Credit: Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Credit: Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Idaho does a fantastic job at making sure no matter race, each child is getting an equal opportunity in their education. Idaho ranked fourth as the best state in terms of racial equality in school. This list does not just consider general education, but also takes into account college. Connecticut, for example, is the worst state in terms of the gap between white students and ethnic students that have bachelor's degrees. Idaho ranked with the fifth-lowest gap, proving that despite race, students are equally achieving the same education from pre-school to their bachelor's degree.

Get our free mobile app

While some states have work to do in making sure that educational opportunities are equal for all, Idaho can proudly puff out their chests and know they offer equal opportunities no matter race. Good job Idaho and keep up supporting our students no matter who they are. Other states should take note. It isn't right that mostly white schools get more funding, and hopefully, we can change that in the state of Idaho.

11 Reasons You're Lucky To Live In Southern Idaho Southern Idaho is amazing and you're lucky you live here.