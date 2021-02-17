Scott Bedke Suggests Mike Simpson Has Flipped His Lid

Republicans don’t spend a lot of time criticizing fellow party members. The last few weeks have been an exception at both national and state levels.

United States Representative Mike Simpson has long served in the House from Southern and Eastern Idaho. During my time on-air at Newsradio 1310 KLIX I’ve rarely heard him criticized by fellow GOP office holders. As for callers to my program, that’s quite a different story. Many view Simpson as a liberal in Republican costume.

A couple of weeks ago he sided with environmentalists. The ones who want to remove four dams on the lower Snake River. The argument goes it’ll help restore salmon populations. It would also destroy most of the business at the Port of Lewiston. It could render some prime farmlands deserts. Farm Bureau is appalled. The Twin Falls County Republican Party Committee issued a censure against Simpson. There are rumblings of a 2022 primary. If Simpson doesn’t instead choose to retire.

The Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives is Scott Bedke. The Republican is no stranger to farming and ranching. He labels Simpson’s proposal on the dams “asinine”. The Speaker appeared on Magic Valley This Morning. We reminisced about our opposition to an over reliance on wind power, which is currently bedeviling Texas. The Speaker then used that as a point to call out Simpson about dam removal. Let’s just say Simpson may be the only Republican in Idaho (and perhaps the entire Northwest) in support of such an idea. You can listen to Speaker Bedke’s comments by clicking below on the YouTube video.

