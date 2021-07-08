Search Continues for Idaho Woman Missing in Montana Mountains

RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The search continues for a woman originally from Idaho who went missing when she left her campsite in Montana.

According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Tatum Morell, 23, went missing sometime around July 1, when she went out on the West Fork Trail. Morell had used a satellite device to check in with family located in Ketchum, Idaho that evening, the Billings Gazette reported. The sheriff's office said the woman had planned to hike the top five mountain peaks in the Beartooth mountain, and area north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities said she is an experienced hiker and had set up a campsite with an orange and grey tent near Shadow Lake.

The Billings Gazette reported Morell is originally from Idaho, but lives in Bozeman. Officials told the newspaper that she was expected to be back Sunday or Monday. Because she hadn't communicated with anyone since last week and her overdue status the decision was made to deploy search and rescue teams.

Get our free mobile app