Seasonal Closures Begin Dec. 1 for Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Motorized travel in the Wood River Valley will closed or restricted on federal lands at the beginning of December to protect wildlife winter grounds.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, closures will begin on Dec. 1, and will run through April 30 to help protect deer and elk populations in and around the valley. The closures only impact BLM lands. “Nearly every winter season causes elk and deer to work harder for their food and shelter,” said Shoshone Field Office Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz said in a prepared statement. “These seasonal closures help to protect animals that find refuge within these areas. It is important to help minimize human-related stress on wildlife.” Officials ask people who recreate to think about their actions to minimize the impacts to area deer and elk that might be present. According to BLM, animals end up using more precious energy when they are disturbed by movement and sounds during the winter; people should keep their distance and limit their noise levels so not to stress the wildlife.

These areas are closed off to motorized travel (fourwheelers, cars/trucks, and snowmobiles) also see map below.

• Martin/ Big Dry Canyon

• Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch

• Big and Little Beaver Drainages

• South slopes above East Fork

• Elk Mountain area

• Portions of Picabo Hills

For more information, call Outdoor Recreation Planner John Kurtz at (208) 732-7296. Hard copies of the map are also available from the BLM Shoshone Field Office