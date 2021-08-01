Road in South Hills Washed Out, Closures in Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A road in the South Hills washed out as thunderstorms made their way through southern Idaho during the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service Sawtooth National Forest said closures are in place to prevent people from using Forest Route 533 through Trapper Creek. Rangers with the Minidoka Ranger District can be seen standing in a 12 foot washout of the roadway that is impassable. The area appears to have been hit by the 2020 Badger Fire.

A closure is in place at the Trout Creek Road at the Badger Road near Monument Peak. The public has been asked not to go around road closure signs.

Approximate location of washout:



