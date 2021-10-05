Lack of Bus Drivers Closes Gooding Schools Tuesday (Oct. 5)

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-In a brief statement on social media, the Gooding School District announced the closure of school Tuesday, October 5. The district said it didn't have enough qualified bus drivers to run routes. Parents should have gotten a message earlier on Monday notifying them of the closure. The district also noted that the driver shortage could have an impact on the school schedule for Wednesday and Thursday depending on the availability of drivers. Parents will also receive a message if school is canceled then too.

Get our free mobile app