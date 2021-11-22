Twin Falls CSI Tree Lighting Gala To Have Carolers, Hot Chocolate

The annual tree lighting ceremony at the College of Southern Idaho is coming in just a few days. The event will include warm beverages and a live performance by one of the college's popular singing groups.

If I know one thing about people in Twin Falls, it's that they love events involving nighttime lights. From the annual Twin Falls' Lights & Laser shows to attractions such as the Mountain View Drive Halloween display, many in the Magic Valley are like moths to light. Another opportunity to see an impressive display and warm the body with a cup of hot chocolate is less than two weeks away.

The College of Southern Idaho has announced the date for its annual tree lighting ceremony. Those who would like to attend can head over to the campus at 315 Falls Avenue on Thursday, December 2. The location of the celebration will be between the Taylor and Fine Arts Buildings. Watch for people to gather in front of the Fine Arts Building's main entrance at approximately 5:30 P.M.

A performance by the College of Southern Idaho Madrigals is planned, and warm beverages will also be available. The lights will remain lit on the campus through January 2, 2022. There is no cost to attend this event, and the performance by the talented group of local musicians is also free.

Come out to the College of Southern Idaho on December 2 and take part in the festivities. Dress warm, and holiday attire is certainly encouraged. This is a family-friendly event.

