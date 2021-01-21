Stanley Winterfest Feb 12-14; Food, Bands, Games & Outhouse Races

An annual winter outdoor celebration 140 miles north of Twin Falls is scheduled to take place over the weekend leading into President's Day. The event will offer activities for both adults and children.

The 11th Annual Stanley Winterfest is just days away. Stanley is in Custer County, located within the picturesque Sawtooth National Recreation Area, and is less than a three-hour drive from Twin Falls, weather permitting.

With the cancellation of the 2021 McCall Winter Carnival due to the Coronavirus, those in southern Idaho that are feeling the need to break free from self-quarantine for a few hours and get outdoors now have a closer, equally entertaining event to check out.

The 2021 Stanley Winterfest is planned for February 12-14, according to the event's website. Events this year include Fat Bike Racing, live music, snow rafting, dancing, outdoor gaming, the annual Outhouse Race and more. Costumes are encouraged as well.

Organizers have also detailed the COVID Safety Action Plan that will be enforced during the winter celebration; details are also shared on the event's website. Idaho Governor Brad Little's recent press conference at the College of Southern Idaho has given some in the state hope that cases might be on the decline.

The annual event is a joint effort by the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce and the Stanley Winterfest Committee. Food will be available from local restaurants, and the city has nearby lodging accommodations for those who might want to stay a night or two.

For an area map, event times, or other information on the winter festival, click here.

