The tiny sleepy town of McDermitt, Nevada was a bustle of activity last week when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a trailer apparently went on a Grand Theft Auto style rampage through the streets.

In the video, posted on the ViralHog YouTube channel and recorded by Jose Losoya, you can clearly see the semi-truck hit multiple vehicles. The video actually starts with the truck pushing a white SUV as it turns a corner near the Say When Casino.

Credit ViralHog YouTube Credit ViralHog YouTube loading...

The semi then appears to drive away to escape around the building, but a moment later appears again and swings wide around the corner behind the building and heads straight for a white work truck coming out of an open lot. The two vehicles collide head-on and strike the vehicle of the man recording.

Credit ViralHog YouTube Credit ViralHog YouTube loading...

Watch the video below, but be warned there is adult language and the second accident is definitely a scary situation.

You can read in the video description that the semi also hit another car after the initial white SUV when it was out of view of the camera. There’s a lot that happened after the video ends, including Losoya removing the airlines from the semi-truck to lock up his brakes and keep him from escaping or causing any more damage

McDermitt sits on the border of Nevada and Oregon and has a small population of around 500.

