Shoshone Falls Named One of 30 Best Falls on Earth

I’ll admit I haven’t seen most of the waterfalls on this list.

The first time I ever saw a waterfall of any consequence was when I was a little boy. Niagara Falls was less than a day trip from where we lived. I went back many times over the years and eventually got to see the great cataract from both sides of the international border. I loved getting misted.

When you consider there are 33 falls of record within Twin Falls or a short drive from the city, you could walk away thinking we should have a few more on the list.

When I was a teenager, my dad was managing a state park. The waterfall it surrounded was taller than Niagara, although. It was considerably smaller when it came to width.

Shoshone Falls really is the closest thing I’ve ever seen when it comes to a Niagara comparison. The same mist in the air and rainbows.

I’ve done enough reading to know there’s a place called Victoria Falls. It’s on my bucket list but my list is so dang long I don’t expect I’ll ever get there.

Mediafeed.org can virtually take you to these places. Check out the link by clicking here. Shoshone Falls is dead smack in the middle of its list of the 30 most spectacular falls on the planet.

When you consider there are 33 falls of record within Twin Falls or a short drive from the city, you could walk away thinking we should have a few more on the list. But the planet is a big place and while we’re spoiled by the natural wonders locally, I’ll take the websites guidance. These are some of the most jaw dropping drops you’ll ever see.

One last thing and it’s unrelated (mostly) to the list. Several years ago there was a guy and he went over Niagara Falls. Not in a barrel. Not in a boat. With just the clothes on his back. The man intended to kill himself. I was just thinking of him a few days ago. You see, when he popped up on some rocks and was amazingly unscathed, he had a truly come to Jesus moment. It changed his life. He realized it was worth living.

Seeing water tumble over a cliff, now that leaves me in awe of the Creator.