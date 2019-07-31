Should I Take A Gun To A Job Interview?

Don’t take a shotgun to a job interview. When I was a kid I went to the drive-in with family and watched a film called White Line Fever. Jan-Michael Vincent plays a truck driver dealing with corruption in the industry. In one scene he bursts into a trucking office, levels what I believe was a shotgun (hey, it has been almost 50 years!), and demands a job. It was great movie action, although. I wouldn’t recommend it in real life.

The school offers some ideas on how you can produce a top-notch letter.

When I was a kid I would just show up at businesses and badger managers for work. Today, many jobs are handled by human resource departments, some of them separately contracted personnel companies, and they search applications and cover letters for keywords (usually with the help of a computer program).

Harvard University recommends a cover letter. A research team also explains you need to make sure you catch the eyes of the reader (you’ll get an average of 7 seconds). The school offers some ideas on how you can produce a top-notch letter. You can get the details by clicking here.