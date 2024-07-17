Some Think We Should Jail Idahoans for the Way We Fly the Flag
You can burn an American flag, so why can’t you hang one upside down? You can. It’s protected speech. It’s a political statement by someone who sees the country in distress. Maybe it’s a message to the people trying to normalize a deadly attack at a presidential campaign rally.
Some on the flag-burning left believe someone else should be arrested for having a different view. Well, hey, they want your guns, now they want your tongues and minds.
I saw a post on Facebook about a local housing complex with an upside-down flag. You can see it by clicking on this link.
My question for the rant writer is: What part of California are you from? Do you realize this is Idaho? You can probably see Trump flags flying from trucks, porches, and flagpoles. A lot of them!
I did see a Biden banner at a house on the corner of Locust Street. A house across the street had a Trump banner. The Biden flag vanished after the debate.
I remember driving through eastern Oregon a few weeks before the 2020 Election. I saw political flags flying that displayed the “f-word”. If someone allows that, I believe an upside-down flag is small potatoes. Mind your own house is a phrase we need to employ. Or as Bill Shatner famously said, “Get a life!” Stop being offended by everything you see, hear, and smell.
