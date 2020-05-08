Slithering On Rise In Idaho As Rattler Season Begins

For those that have been actively spending time outdoors in Idaho during this current Coronavirus pandemic, having your six-foot bubble invaded by another human is no longer the only thing you need to be cautious of while hiking throughout southern Idaho.

Rattlesnake season is officially underway in the state as mountain and desert crevices are being abandoned by the venomous creatures who are now drawn to the warmer weather. Only In Your State recently shared information on what to do if you come into contact with a rattler.

Late April, into early May, is the time of year when snakes begin to actively search for food and seek the warmth of spring. The Western Rattlesnake is commonly found throughout the state of Idaho, and is very venomous. They also have the ability to swim, so be cautious when you are enjoying area lakes. These snakes feed primarily on squirrels, mice and rabbits.

I have had a personal experience with rattlers. I came to within three to four feet of a giant western rattler a couple of years ago while hiking a trail. I didn't initially see it due to the vegetation and sunlight, and would have stepped on it had it not moved slightly as I approached. They blend in very well with the desert landscape of southern Idaho.

The World Health Organization reports that over five million people are bitten every year, which does result in an average of 100,000 deaths globally.