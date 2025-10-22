School buses carry our future. Passing one when it’s stopped threatens not only the future, but the kids who comprise the next generation. This is National School Bus Safety Week, and local law enforcement wants to impress that upon you. Classes have been in session since mid to late August. We’ve had two months to adjust after the summer layoff. It’s not just the ticket that will set you back. I assume there’s some humiliation involved if you get caught, and of course, there are even worse consequences.

The Law Can Be Confusing

I admit to sometimes being confused about the rules. One day, I simply stopped behind a bus. The driver waved me on. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is posting some of the basics to Facebook (social media does have some good graces!) I suspect it may be a topic when I’m joined by the agency on-air on Thursday morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.



I’ve been working on a theory about distracted driving being connected to violations. And I believe experience also matters. When I drive to and from work, I don’t often see buses on the move. Which is why I could be confused in some situations. For those of you on a schedule much more aligned with bus movement, you probably understand this better than I do. Which is why I look forward to a periodic update on-air.

This is What the Law Takes Seriously

Deputies, police, and troopers are still writing citations for violators every week, and the number of tickets issued may surprise you.