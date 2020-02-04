So. Idaho Family Reports Large ‘Fireball Craft’ Moving Above Shed

The first nationally documented report of an unidentified aerial phenomenon in southwest Idaho in the new year was recently reported by a Boise-area family.

The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) shared details on January 29, 2020, of an incident in which a Meridian family says their property was visited by what they describe as a "massive fireball craft." According to the official report, the object traveled slowly above a nearby shed, and was witnessed by the family's son two days prior to it being reported.

The individual that saw the craft at approximately 8:00 p.m.on January 27, 2020, has had repeated sightings of this anomaly, according to the family member that called in the incident in. Years ago, the craft was witnessed by multiple members of the family while doing chores. A parent of the child was quoted as saying their son may "have a gift," or connection to these objects.

The shape of the craft was described as "circular," and the object was viewed for approximately five seconds before the family member went inside the home to inform others. It appears that the son and mother have witnessed this object multiple times over the course of a few years.

Twenty years ago, two brothers reported seeing a similar object while hunting in the woods near Challis, in central Idaho. Their experience was documented in a short release by Quest TV. The object was described in a similar fashion to the January 27 report.

This marks the third incident reported to the NUFORC for the state of Idaho since January 1, 2020.